Orlando’s new Dollar General store offers freebies to first 100 customers

ORLANDO, Fla. — Dollar General has opened a new store in Orlando and plans to celebrate with a grand opening event this weekend.

The new store is located at 18751 E. Colonial Drive.

The grand opening celebration is scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday, May 16.

The company said the first 50 adult customers will receive $10 complimentary gift cards. The first 100 customers will receive Dollar General tote bags.

“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of our new Orlando store provides positive economic growth for the community through the creation of new jobs and career growth opportunities; increased accessibility to affordable products; the generation of tax revenue and access to Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants,” Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s senior vice president of business intelligence and development, said in a statement.

Dollar General said the store is expected to employ about six to 10 people, depending on the store’s needs.

The company said schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the new store may also be eligible to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants.

Since 1993, the foundation has awarded more than $292 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 28 million people with literacy and education efforts, according to the company.

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