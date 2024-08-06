Woman accused of ambush attack that killed Lake County deputy to make first court appearance

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman arrested after a shooting that killed a Lake County deputy and hurt two others is set to make her first appearance in court Tuesday morning.

Three Lake County deputies were shot in an ambush attack Friday night.

Master Deputy Bradley Michael Link did not survive.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that Julie Sulpizio was arrested in connection to the shooting.

According to a report, Sulpizio told deputies that she could see people’s souls and claimed to be God.

She is expected to face a judge for the first time around 9 a.m.

Sulpizio is accused of luring the deputies to her house Friday night before the deadly shooting.

Inside the home, her husband and two adult daughters sat waiting with several guns pointed at the door.

Sulpizio now faces 12 counts, including murder of a police officer, which carries the death penalty, and seven attempted murders.

“As Master Deputy Link crossed the threshold into the hallway, his body-worn camera captured several frames of what appears to be a male in a black-sleeved shirt or body armor positioned with a rifle on the arm of a couch, waiting to ambush deputies,” said Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell.

Deputies said Sulpizio’s husband and two daughters were found dead at the scene with self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

