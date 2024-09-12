Gun scare at Lake Brantley High School serves as reminder to prioritize student safety

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Students at Lake Brantley High School in Seminole County will see more security on campus Thursday.

It comes after a student was arrested Wednesday, accused of bringing a gun to school.

The school was placed on lockdown while police investigated. The student was taken into custody without incident.

Parents rushed to the school to pick up their children after the lockdown was lifted.

“It’s very scary. I basically just had to drop everything I was doing and make sure my kids were safe,” said parent Sarah Farmer.

The school district says they will be increasing security measures for the remainder of the week.

We asked the school district about its safety protocol in a situation like this.

Some parents are demanding changes.

