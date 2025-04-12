Vehicle fire on the 408 is quickly extinguished by the Orlando Fire Department

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Fire Department quickly extinguished a vehicle on fire Saturday at the intersections of SR-408 West and Crystal Lake Dr.

Crew members quickly extinguished the vehicle on fire just before 12:30 p.m. with no injuries or transports to report.

Vehicle on Fire causes traffics delays on 408 Vehicle on fire in Orange County on SR-408 West and Crystal Lake Dr. 3 Left lanes blocked. (Express Authority and Orlando Fire Department)

The incident was reported roughly around noon on Saturday, resulting in a three-lane closure on the left side of the 408 Westbound.

The Orlando Fire Department posted the photo below after they quickly responded to the scene of the fire.

Vehicle on Fire causes traffics delays on 408 Vehicle on fire in Orange County on SR-408 West and Crystal Lake Dr. 3 Left lanes blocked. (Express Authority and Orlando Fire Department)

No additional information about the fire has been released at this time. Channel Nine will update accordingly as we receive the details of the fire scene.

Vehicle on Fire causes traffics delays on 408 Vehicle on fire in Orange County on SR-408 West and Crystal Lake Dr. 3 Left lanes blocked. (Express Authority and Orlando Fire Department)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group