Details come in after plane fatally crashes along North Military Trail

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Boca Raton Fire Rescue determined the three passengers on the Cessna 310 did not survive after the plane fatally crashed alongside North Military Trail.

The names of the three passengers on board have been released, along with one person who had non-life-threatening injuries and whose car was also involved in the incident, according to fire officials.

Florida Plane Crash In this image taken from video provided by WSVN-TV, emergency personnel respond to the area where a small plane crashed on the railroad tracks beneath the overpass near Interstate 95 in Boca Raton, Fla., Friday, April 11, 2025. (WSVN-TV via AP) (Uncredited/AP)

The passengers on board the flight were Robert Stark (81), Stephen Stark (54), and Brooke Stark (17). Pablo Tafur, a 24-year-old Toyota driver, was injured.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) responded to the scene and is investigating the crash. Road closures along North Military Trail are expected to remain in place through the weekend.

Boca Raton Police will provide an update when the roadway reopens. The general vicinity of the expected traffic and roadblocks can be viewed on the map below.

Federal Aviation Administration officials said it was a Cessna 310 with three people on board. It had been airborne for less than 20 minutes.

An eyewitness who works near the airport said that he is used to seeing low-flying planes, but this time, it was different.

“There was a rumble and everyone in the building felt it,” Miguel Coka said. “We are all shocked.”

“I saw the plane, basically, turn, come back, and I heard it and saw it go over our building,” eyewitness Dillon Smith said. When it “came back -- it looked like maybe it was going toward the airport.”

The aircraft is believed to have had a mechanical issue. The FAA and the NTSB are investigating, with the NTSB spearheading the investigation.

NTSB officials arrived at the scene Friday to begin collecting evidence and taking photos as part of their preliminary investigation. The wreckage and debris remaining after the crash will be taken to a salvage facility in Jacksonville for further investigation.

The NTSB will release a preliminary report in 30 days, followed by a final report with the likely cause of the crash in 12 to 24 months.

