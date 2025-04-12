‘Granny flats’ Mandate passes Florida Bill

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The Florida Senate on April 9 unanimously passed a bill that would require local governments to allow what are known as “granny flats” or “carriage houses” in single-family residential areas.

Sponsor Don Gaetz, R-Niceville, said the bill (SB 184) would help increase workforce housing as the state continues to grapple with affordable-housing issues.

The bill would require cities and counties to allow adding what are technically known as accessory dwelling units, which are independent living spaces added on properties. Current law says local governments can allow the dwelling units, but the bill would require them to do so.

