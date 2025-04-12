Osceola County announces changes to trash pick up days for residents

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Starting this week, Osceola County is making changes to waste pickup days for its residents.

In an announcement on social media, Osceola County says that changes will begin this week, April 14th.

This is apparently due to recent growth in the population of the county.

If you are unsure of your new days, please visit http://www.osceolaenvironmental.com and check for your days of collection.

Si vives en el Condado de Osceola, a partir de la semana del 14 de abril, tus días de recolección cambiarán.

Si no estás seguro de cuáles son tus nuevos días, puedes hacer clic en el enlace para verificarlos.





