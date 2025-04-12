Brevard County Deputies arrest man after threatening bar patrons with a knife

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey announced the arrest of a man after he threatened bar patrons with a knife following a verbal dispute.

Edward Cocaine was arrested after an argument ensued between him and the employees over an apparent ‘bad attitude’.

He would jump the counter and begin to physically assault an employee before inevitably pulling out a knife.

Cocaine’s friend was able to restrain him and convince him to leave the bar before it could continue to escalate.

Later, Officials would review security footage and track down Cocaine for questioning.

After admitting to officers that the person on the footage was him, he was booked for 2 counts of Aggravated assault and burglary with assault and Battery.

