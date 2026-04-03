Weather on the Way: Rain and storms expected next week

OORLANDO, Fla. — Friday featured lower rain coverage across the region, but more rain is likely for the Easter weekend.

The activity this evening will fade away this evening, with mostly clear skies overnight. Morning lows will be in the upper 60s.

Friday Evening WX Report April 3, 2026

Even lower rain chances arrive for Saturday. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, but most will stay dry.

Temps for Saturday will be in the mid 80s.

Friday Evening WX Report April 3, 2026

More moisture moves in for Easter Sunday, increasing the threat for rain. Much of the day will be dry, with rain chances increasing in the late afternoon and evening hours.

Friday Evening WX Report April 3, 2026

Sunrise temps for Easter will be in the upper 60s, with afternoon highs in the mid 80s.

Friday Evening WX Report April 3, 2026

We have Weather On the Way starting next week as a cold front pushes into the area.

Rain and a few storms will increase during the day on Monday, with highs in the low 80s.

Even more rain is likely on Tuesday, along with gusty winds developing. Temps will struggle to climb into the low 70s.

Friday Evening WX Report April 3, 2026

The rain will diminish somewhat on Wednesday, but the winds will remain gusty. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-70s.

Scattered showers will continue into the back end of next week, with highs remaining in the 70s.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group