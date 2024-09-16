Central Florida sheriff to increase punishment for school threats

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Law enforcement in Central Florida has a renewed focus on student safety after a recent surge in school threats.

The increase in violent threats against local schools led to lockdown and arrests last week.

Now, one local sheriff says he’s not putting up with it.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood announced the arrest of two Heritage middle schoolers Friday and both are now facing felony charges.

On Friday alone, Chitwood said his department responded to 54 school threats.

Chitwood said he’s taking a stronger stance against these incidents.

Beginning Monday, he’s rolling out a new tactic to hold both parents and students accountable, which he says will include public shaming.

Chitwood said he would post the students’ pictures on social media and give them a perp walk so the school community could see exactly who caused all the confusion.

The same goes for parents if he can prove the parent knew what the student was up to.

Chitwood says he’ll pursue maximum criminal charges in every single case, and threats meant as jokes are no exception.

