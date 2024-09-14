“We will chase you down:” law enforcement, school officials promise consequences for school threats

VOLUSIA, Fla. — An alarming number of school shooting threats have prompted lock downs and lead to confusion and heightened fears across Central Florida.

Now, law enforcement and school officials are promising maximum consequences amid a spike in unfounded threats.

In just the last week, more than 8 students across Central Florida have been arrested for either threatening a school shooting or bringing a gun onto school property.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said since the school year began, the office has received more than 200 school shooting threats, but none of those threats were credible.

Still, all threats are taken seriously, and each threat causes a disruption that uses up law enforcement resources.

To deal with the spike in threats, Sheriff Chitwood said beginning on Monday, he plans to “publicly shame” students who make unfounded threats, and their parents.

“I’m going to show you every kid that’s been arrested and where they go to school, and then from there on out, we’re going to publicly shame them and their parents. So parents, do your job. Don’t let Sheriff Chitwood raise your kids,” said Chitwood during a press conference Friday.

Chitwood said his office will pursue criminal charges to the full extent of the law in every case possible and threats meant as “jokes” are no exception.

He announced the arrest of two Heritage Middle School students ages 13 and 14 who threatened to shoot up their school on social media this week. Both are now being charged with “making written threats to kill,” which is a felony.

Chitwood said parents could also see criminal charges.

Additionally, Florida law allows the cost for law enforcement investigations into school threats to be charged to the parents of juvenile defendants. Chitwood said the bill could be several thousands.

“I know of a set of parents right now that they’re looking at $11,000 each because somebody’s paying this bill,” said Chitwood.

The spike in threats and gun scares at school is far reaching.

Law enforcement has made arrests this week at Boone High School in Orlando, Lake Brantley High School in Altamonte Springs, Seminole High School in Sanford, as well as Dunnellon High School in Marion County.

School administrators and law enforcement across Central Florida were united in taking a hard stance on the problem and urged parents to take a proactive role in educating their children.

“These behaviors carry heavy consequences that will alter lives and change futures in a way that young people may not comprehend. I’m asking our parents to partner with us and talk with your children about the serious nature of making threats,” said Serita Beamon, Superintendent of Seminole County Public Schools.

Aside from potential felony charges for students, state law mandates schools must have zero tolerance for either bringing firearms to campus or making threats of violence. That law says violators must be expelled.

In Volusia County, Sheriff Mike Chitwood also said the county would also soon roll out a project bringing weapons detection canines to school. He said the canines would be deployed in November.

School officials also said they continue to take every threat, whether rumor or written, seriously.

They also reiterated they do not want to dissuade anyone from reporting a tip about a possible threat, even if the threat turns out to be a hoax.

