Police: 2 Boone High School students arrested after loaded gun found on campus

ORLANDO, Fla. — A 17-year-old Boone High School student was found with a loaded gun on campus Friday morning, the Orlando Police Department said.

Police said that someone tipped off a school resource officer that the girl was carrying a gun on campus.

“The officers worked quickly to locate and detain the 17-year-old, 10th-grade female student and found her to have a loaded 9mm handgun in her backpack,” police said in a news release. “The officers ... determined the female was given the gun to carry with her today by her boyfriend, a 19-year-old, 12th-grade student at the school with plans to later retrieve the firearm.”

Both students were arrested on charges of possession of a firearm on a school campus.

The man was also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

