TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi rollover crash shuts down section of I-4 in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — A semi-trailer rollover crash has a section of Interstate 4 shut down in downtown Orlando.

The crash has all westbound lanes of I-4 closed near mile marker 83.

Traffic is being diverted to SR-408 in the area.

It’s unclear what caused the crash and if anyone was hurt.

Orlando police said crews are working to clear the roadway.

