Several tropical disturbances being tracked in Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are monitoring several disturbances in the Atlantic.
Tropical Depression Seven is projected to become strengthen into a tropical storm on Friday.
TD7 will be named Gordon when it becomes better organized.
Environmental conditions, including dry air, will work against TD7s strengthening next week.
Francine weakened Thursday evening into a Post-Tropical Cyclone as it moved over Mississippi.
Another low-pressure area off the coast of Florida could become a named system over the weekend.
That system is forecast to move on to the Carolinas and filter in slightly drier air for Central Florida.
Thankfully, none of the tropical systems are currently threatening Florida.
