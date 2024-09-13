Crews respond to fiery rollover crash in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Crews in Orange County responded to a fiery rollover crash Friday morning in Orange County.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. near South Chickasaw Trail and Curry Ford Road.

The crash involved at least two vehicles.

One of the vehicles was heavily damaged by fire, and another was seen flipped over with major damage.

Over a dozen first responders with Orange County Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol were seen at the accident.

It’s unclear how many people were hurt and what caused the crash.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

