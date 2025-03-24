Second victim dies after man intentionally set tent on fire with people inside, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said a second victim has died months after an arson.

Investigations said 26-year-old Grace Ann Strickland succumbed to her injuries last week.

She was burned on Nov. 11, 2024, along with 27-year-old Malik Shaquan Corbitt.

Both were inside of a tent in a wooded area on John Young Parkway when it was intentionally set of fire by Daniel Clair Marriott, deputies said.

Marriott was later arrested and facing several charges released to the deadly fire.

He is currently being held in the Orange County jail.

