Dunnellon High School student arrested after making threat to school

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A 16-year-old student from Dunnellon High School was arrested Friday after a parent alerted authorities about a possible threat to the school.

The parent alerted Marion County Sheriff’s Office School resource officer Randall Reed after the child of the parent saw the 16-year-old make a threatening video on Snapchat.

Officer Reed observed the suspect holding what appeared to be a rifle with the words “HE’S BAAAAACK” displayed in red lettering across the screen.

Officer Reed located the student at school and confirmed that his Snapchat account was used to send the threatening video.

The suspect was interviewed about the video and stated he had an airsoft rifle at home, which he held while making a post on another social media platform.

He then admitted to posting the video to Snapchat. During a check at his home, deputies determined that an airsoft rifle was displayed in the video.

The suspect was arrested for Sending a Written Threat to Conduct a Mass Shooting or an Act of Terrorism and transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

