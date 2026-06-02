Melbourne Square launches free Kids Club program with monthly events

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Melbourne Square is launching a new free Kids Club program this summer, offering monthly events designed for children 12 and under.

The year-round program will feature live performances, hands-on activities, face painting, and family-friendly entertainment. Organizers say the goal is to provide local families with opportunities to spend time together while enjoying interactive experiences at the mall.

The first event, “Recycling Mayhem,” is scheduled for May 30 from noon to 2 p.m. at JCPenney Court. The event will feature a live puppet show, “Mr. Finkelstein Recycling Center and the Mischievous Litter Bugs,” presented by Ready Set Puppets.

A second event, “Dad’s Sweet Retreat,” will take place June 30 from noon to 2 p.m. at Dick’s Sporting Goods Court and Sky Kone. The Father’s Day-themed event will include ice cream treats, a puppet performance, and interactive activities for families.

Both events will also feature face painting, Letters to Heroes activities honoring veterans, police officers, and firefighters, along with additional entertainment.

Mall officials said more Kids Club events will be announced in the coming months as Melbourne Square expands its community programming.

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