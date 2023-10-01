Lake County Animal Shelter pauses dog admissions due to ‘kennel cough’ outbreak

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Animal Shelter has suspended intakes of dogs due to multiple confirmed cases of Canine Pneumovirus, which causes the respiratory disease more commonly known as “kennel cough.”

Symptoms of the highly contagious illness include coughing, sneezing and nasal discharge. The virus can remain viable on various surfaces like cages, water bowls, fabrics and collars for an extended period of time.

Due to the highly contagious nature of the virus, the Lake County Animal Shelter is modifying its operations beginning Monday to include halting the intake of new dogs.

They’re also adjusting they’re hours of operation to allow staff additional time for cleaning and caring for infected dogs. Starting Monday, the shelter will be open to the public from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The shelter will remain closed on Wednesdays and holidays.

They advise residents who find dogs to file a report with the shelter and create a social media post, or walk the dog through the neighborhood where it was found to help reunite the animal with its owner.

The shelter is currently providing care to multiple dogs suffering from Pneumovirus and are in need of additional supplies like towels, wash cloths and dog toys as a result. To donate supplies, simply drop the items off at the facility’s front door.

Though intakes have been paused, the shelter still has plenty of pets available for adoption. However, to help ensure new pets are safe and healthy, they’re extending their seven-day “sneeze free guarantee” to 14 days.

There has been an increase in confirmed Pneumovirus cases throughout Florida animal shelters in recent months.

Orange County Animal Services also suspended animal intakes just last month after an outbreak of Pneumovirus at their facility.

There are currently no vaccines available for the virus.

VIDEO: ‘Kennel cough’ outbreak forces Orange County Animal Services to suspend dog intakes Orange County Animal Services has suspended intakes of dogs after animals at the facility contracted Pneumovirus, commonly known as “kennel cough.” (Charles Frazier, WFTV.com/WFTV)

