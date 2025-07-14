Daytona Beach Police arrest registered sex offender in connection with attempted child abduction

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Police Department has taken into custody Timothy Hall regarding an attempted child abduction that took place on July 11, 2025, at a business on W. International Speedway Blvd.

The incident involved an unidentified male suspect who reportedly exposed himself and tried to abduct a child inside the business.

The child, unharmed, managed to alert others by yelling, causing the suspect to flee the scene.

Following an intense investigation, detectives identified Timothy Hall as the suspect.

An arrest warrant was issued, leading to Hall’s apprehension in Jacksonville, with support from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Hall, a registered sex offender, has a prior conviction for Lewd and Lascivious conduct involving a minor.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group