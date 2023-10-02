Lake County residents brace for flooding concerns from St. Johns River

ASTOR, Fla. — Some Lake County residents are watching the Saint Johns River closely this week.

The river is forecast to reach a moderate flood stage on Monday.

This comes after weeks of rain and storms that have soaked Central Florida.

Many areas in Central Florida experienced heavy rains and storms over the weekend which only added to the flooding concerns.

Channel 9 spoke with homeowners in Astor about their concerns.

Some said they are seeing water levels rise above docks and move into their yards.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

