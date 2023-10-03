Police: Boy, 11, shot 2 teens while fighting over bag of chips during football practice in Apopka

APOPKA, Fla. — Police in Apopka released new details Tuesday after a shooting that hurt two young teens.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Monday at the Northwest Recreation Complex.

Officers said a fight over a bag of chips led to an 11-year-old shooting two 13-year-olds.

The three kids are teammates for a Pop Warner football team in Apopka.

According to the report, at some point, at least two of the players got into a fight over a bag of chips.

The player being chased ran to his mother’s SUV which is in the parking lot and opened the door.

Police said the player chasing him eventually stopped and turned around to head back to the field.

That’s when the player being chased pulls a gun out of the car and fires one shot in his teammate’s upper back, officials said.

Officials said the bullet then exited his body and hit a second teammate in the arm.

The police department cordoned off the entire football field and parking lot with crime scene tape at the “Field of Fame” facility to investigate.

The suspected shooter is now facing one count of second-degree attempted murder.

The suspected shooter’s mother told police she noticed her son looked upset when he got to the car but she didn’t see him take the gun.

