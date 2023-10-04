Apopka High School teacher charged in ‘sexual incident’ with teen boy after giving him edibles

APOPKA, Fla. — A science teacher at Apopka High School was arrested Tuesday, accused of performing sexual acts with a teenaged boy after giving him candy infused with marijuana.

The investigation began Tuesday when police in Mt. Dora say they were contacted by Special Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation regarding allegations against 50-year-old Mt. Dora resident Dmitri Kostyunina, a science teacher at Apopka High School.

One of the agents told Mt. Dora Police there was a report of a “sexual incident” that had occurred at Kostyunina’s home.

According to a report, detectives met with the victim who described an incident that took place approximately three weeks earlier one evening at Kostyunina’s home. The victim said they watched a movie about Elton John and “how he became gay” then had some chocolate that the victim described as having “a weird taste” and coming in a package with a warning printed on it.

The victim told investigators that after eating the chocolate, he became confused and “his head was all twisted.”

The report says after eating the chocolate and drinking some wine, Kostyunina asked the victim if he wanted a massage. When the victim rejected the offer, the report says Kostyunina gave him more chocolate, causing him to become “more confused and under the influence.”

After declining multiple offers for a massage, the report says the victim told investigators Kostyunina eventually performed sexual acts on him.

In an interview with police, Kostyunina admitted to providing the boy with wine, beer and chocolate “edibles.” He also admitted to “making a mistake” and tried to claim he blacked out on his sofa but was aware that a sexual encounter had taken place when he awoke.

When asked why he didn’t report the incident to law enforcement, the report says Kostyunina said he “felt scared and embarrassment.”

Kostyunina was booked into the Lake County jail Tuesday on charges of sexual battery on a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He remains there on no bond.

Parents at Apopka High School received a statement from Orange County Public Schools acknowledging the allegations of “inappropriate conduct” by a school employee.

The statement goes on to say the employee was placed on administrative leave and will remain on leave and off campus throughout the investigation.

