Judge denies bond for teen charged in fatal shooting of young mother at Orlando apartment complex

ORLANDO, Fla. — A judge has denied bond for an 18-year-old accused of shooting and killing a young mother at a troubled apartment complex.

Macayla Patterson was killed and three others were hurt in the shooting, including Patterson’s cousin Devin Gaines and shooting suspect 18-year-old Gary Lee Williams.

On Wednesday, Channel 9 obtained the arrest warrant for Williams. It revealed how the shooting happened and who pulled the trigger.

Today, Gary Lee Williams III (18yoa B/M) was apprehended by our Fugitive Investigative Unit. Williams III is charged with First Degree Murder with a Firearm. pic.twitter.com/UNIJEYyQSJ — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) October 4, 2023

The report says 22-year-old Macayla Patterson called her cousin Devin Gaines for help. She told him she was getting jumped at the Jernigan Gardens apartments on Mercy Drive.

Documents show Gaines went to the complex to try and help Patterson get out of the fight. Police said before he could, two men started shooting.

Police records show Gaines rushed to Mercy Drive with Patterson’s brother and saw Patterson in the middle of a fight.

Investigators said video footage from social media and from the complex show the two suspects in the midst of the fight and involved in the shooting.

Investigators said one minute are Gaines arrived, Williams shot Patterson in the back of the head. Then three seconds later, 23-year-old Delray Duncan shot Gaines multiple times.

As Gaines tried to leave the complex, more shots were fired at him and a shootout occurred. Duncan was shot in the leg.

Duncan went to the hospital and shortly after was arrested and charged with first degree murder and attempted murder.

Williams was arrested Tuesday and charged with first degree murder.

Williams’ criminal record shows this is his first crime.

Gaines also had a gun on him but investigators say footage shows he pulled it out in self defense.

Records show that a few days ago, Duncan entered a not guilty plea. Williams was in court Wednesday and was ordered to be held on no bond.

