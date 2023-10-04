Orlando Police make another arrest in shooting death of young mother of two

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police make another arrest in the death of a 22-year-old mother of two, who was killed during a shooting at the Jernigan Gardens apartments in September.

On Tuesday, Orlando Police arrested Gary Lee Williams III, 18, and charged him with first-degree murder in the death of Macayla Patterson on Sept. 22.

Patterson was shot and killed after a fight broke out at the complex.

In a social media video, a woman is thrown to the ground before more people engage in the brawl.

Then, nearly 20 rapid gunshots sent dozens of people running and ducking for cover.

Police said three other people were shot during this incident.

On the day of the incident, Delray Shundale Duncan Junior, 23, was arrested for attempted homicide and first-degree felony murder in connection to this shooting.

Gary Lee Williams III Mugshot

