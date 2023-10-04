WATCH: Flagler hit-and-run driver speeds off from crash with person on car hood, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A woman accused of a hit-and-run crash is facing charges after deputies said she left a crash scene with the other driver clinging to the hood of her car.

The incident happened Saturday in Flagler County near Palm Cost and Belle Terre parkways.

Deputies said 76-year-old Cheryl Henderson was involved in a minor crash.

The victim said they got out of their car but had to jump on the hood when Henderson sped up.

Henderson was finally stopped two miles down the road, with the victim still on the hood of her car.

Deputies said the victim was not hurt.

