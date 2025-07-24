Troopers search for hit-and-run driver after Ocala man found dead along roadway

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — State troopers say a 66-year-old man from Ocala was stuck and killed in a hit-and-run incident in Marion County.

The crash happened on County Road 464, also known as Maricamp Road, around 11:25 p.m. Wednesday.

Florida Highway Patrol said the pedestrian was struck by an unknown vehicle that was traveling west within the westbound turn lane of CR-464, just east of Bahia Road.

FHP said a passerby found the man dead on the right turn lane in an area that was dark and had no street lighting.

Investigators said the driver of vehicle that hit the man fled the scene and didn’t report the crash.

Troopers believe the vehicle should have damage to its front grille and hood section, with gray colored grille parts broken away and missing.

FHP is urging anyone with information about the hit-and-run driver or vehicle to contact Corporal Justin Bard at 352-512-6643 or reach out to the Crime Stoppers tip line.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group