At 10 a.m.: Orange County law enforcement to detail ‘significant’ operation to combat crime

Orange County law enforcement to detail ‘significant’ operation to combat crime

By James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Law enforcement officials in Orange County plan to hold a news conference on Wednesday to share details on a major crime-fighting effort.

State Attorney Andrew A. Bain will lead a news conference at 10 a.m. on a “significant multi-agency operation.”

Joining Bain will be Orange County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Carlos Torres.

Bain’s office said the announcement will be about the “results of a joint law enforcement operation by the State Attorney’s Office, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, and the Orlando Police Department.”

Officials said the operation marks a significant step in an ongoing effort to combat crime in the community.

Channel 9 will have a crew at the announcement and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

