Marion County substitute teacher faces more charges in student ‘dating’ case

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has filed more charges against a substitute teacher who was arrested last week.

Dianely Torres, 24, was already facing nine counts of possession of child sexual abuse material and five counts of transmission of material harmful to minors. She is now also charged with two counts of sexual battery and one count of lewd and lascivious molestation.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office say Torres claimed to be “dating” a student and engaging in sex acts.

The sheriff’s office says detectives found she had sent the student nude photos and sexually explicit drawings.

She had also been previously disciplined for messaging students on Discord, the release states.

Torres is currently being held in the Marion County jail without bail.

Detectives believe there may be more victims. If you or someone you know was victimized, you are asked to contact detective Batts at 352-368-3847.

