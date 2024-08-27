Universal Orlando shares behind-the-scenes look at Halloween Horror Nights

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando is sharing an inside look at its upcoming Halloween Horror Nights attraction.

The theme park is stepping up its Halloween spirit early, with the event kicking off on Friday.

Channel 9 got a behind-the-scenes look Tuesday morning at one of the haunted houses based on a popular franchise.

Universal Orlando Resort’s Halloween Horror Nights will run for 48 select nights beginning Aug. 30 through Nov. 3.

This year will include 10 all-new movie-quality haunted houses and five scare zones filled with menacing creatures.

