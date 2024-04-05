Orlando’s spookiest event returns with an earlier start than usual

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort’s Halloween Horror Nights returns earlier than ever this fall, running for 48 select nights beginning August 30 through November 3.

What usually begins in September, this year’s Halloween Horror Nights will have a head start and begin on the final two days of August.

This year will include 10 all-new movie-quality haunted houses inspired by horror classics and eerie original stories created by the Universal’s Entertainment team, and five scare zones filled with menacing creatures who will reign the streets of Universal Studios Florida.

Guests can secure their spot for the screams now and purchase select tickets here.

*Event dates: August 30-31; September 1, 4-8, 11-15, 18-22, 25-29; October 2-6, 9-13, 16-20, 23-27, 30-31; November 1-3.

