WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — LEGOLAND Florida brings back its annual Brick-or-Treat presents Monster Party.

Guests can meet with park-exclusive LEGO monster characters, enjoy special immersive Halloween shows, and trick-or-treat throughout the park.

Guests do not need a separate ticket for the Halloween party. Admission is included with day tickets, hotel packages, and select annual passes, the theme park said.

Read: Sanford Police host their 10th annual Hispanic Outreach Festival

“The real showstopper to the already popular Brick-or-Treat is our brand-new Monster Skytacular drone show— a first for the Park!” said Park President of LEGOLAND Florida Resort Franceen Gonzales.

LEGOLAND said the Halloween party will bring an exclusive drone show, Monster Skytacular.

Read: ZooTampa’s Halloween event ‘Creatures of the Night’ begins September 27

The drone show will have 500 synchronized drones, fireworks, and mysterious beats.

Brick or Treat continues on select nights for the rest of September and October.

Read: Disney prepares to permanently relocate its 3 dolphins from Epcot

The event will also have specialty sweets and treats for a limited time:

Unwrap Mummy Madness Waffles: Green waffle sticks

Savor the Potion #9 Shake: A purple cookies and cream shake

Scarecrow’s Caramel Crunch: Salted caramel soft serve ice cream

Roaring Wicked Chicken: A cheese puff chicken sandwich

All Bat, No Bite Delight: A bat-shaped chocolate-covered apple

Tackle hunger with the Monster Dog: A giant 2-foot-long hot dog

Pumpkin Patch Bliss: Pumpkin ice cream drizzled with caramel sauce

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 31 ‘Brick-or-Treat’ kicks off at LEGOLAND Florida LEGOLAND Florida brings back its annual Brick-or-Treat presents Monster Party. (LEGOLAND Florida /LEGOLAND Florida)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group