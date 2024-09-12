ZooTampa’s Halloween event ‘Creatures of the Night’ begins September 27

TAMPA, Fla. — ZooTampa’s 2024 family-friendly Halloween event, “Creatures of the Night,” begins Sept. 27 and runs for 13 nights through October.

This year’s event features a new sci-fi realm where the Testudians, a group of aliens who have disguised themselves as reptiles for centuries, live with the goal of transmitting information about Earth for an extraterrestrial invasion.

The eerie fun continues throughout the Zoo with howling outdoor experiences, fun shows, spooky characters, creepy culinary treats and much more.

Creatures of the Night is free for members and Pay For a Day ticket holders.

General admission tickets after 4 p.m. are $34.95 on Friday, $39.95 on Saturday and $29.95 on Sunday.

