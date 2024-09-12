FWC: 2 manatees safe after becoming stuck on New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — State wildlife officials say two manatees recently became stuck on New Smyrna Beach.

Now, one of those beached manatees is recovering under the care of SeaWorld, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The manatee had its flipper tangled in a fishing line, FWC said.

Manatee rescue Florida wildlife officials said the beached manatee's flipper became tangled in a line. (FWC)

SeaWorld took in the sea cow for proper care and rehabilitation.

As for the other manatee, FWC said it was able to safely swim back into the surf when the tide came far enough in.

If you come across a manatee that appears sick, injured or dead, FWC asks that you call its Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922.

Recently, @SeaWorld and our staff responded to a report of two beached manatees near New Smyrna Beach. One of the beached manatees had a monofilament entanglement on its flipper and was taken to SeaWorld for rehabilitation and care. pic.twitter.com/f4KHT6SS9j — MyFWC (@MyFWC) September 12, 2024

