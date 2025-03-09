Orlando to New Orleans train may make comeback

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A bill in the Florida Legislature could set the stage for the return of an Amtrak service which has not been directly connected to Orlando since 2005.

House Bill 833 and Senate Bill 966 look to allow the state to join the Southern Rail Commission, a group of states which advocates for the expansion of passenger rail in the Southern U.S. The Sunset Limited service ran a segment from New Orleans to Orlando until Hurricane Katrina wiped out rail infrastructure in 2005, leaving the route as only servicing New Orleans to Los Angeles.

Florida Reps. Yvonne Hayes Hinson (D-Gainesville) and Daryl Campbell (D-Fort Lauderdale) filed the house bill, while Florida Sen. Tracie Davis (D-Jacksonville) introduced the senate version.

