This popular Central Florida beach is cracking down on e-bikes, scooters

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — A new zero-tolerance policy is now in place for people who use e-bikes and other e-motos improperly in Cocoa Beach.

This enforcement comes after numerous warnings were issued to riders for unsafe practices, including operating at speeds up to 35 mph on sidewalks.

The Police Department’s decision is aimed at enhancing safety for pedestrians, particularly children and elderly residents, as many riders operate without proper safety equipment.

E-motos are explicitly illegal to operate on roadways, sidewalks, bike paths and other pedestrian areas, which poses a serious risk to public safety.

Many violations previously observed by law enforcement included juveniles riding e-bikes at excessive speeds on sidewalks, creating dangerous conditions for both riders and pedestrians.

To be classified legally as an e-bike in Florida, the vehicle must have fully operable pedals and a seat, along with an electric motor that does not exceed 750 watts.

E-bikes fall into specific categories based on their operational characteristics, which include: Class 1, pedal-assist only, which stops assisting at 20 mph; Class 2, either throttle or pedal-assist, also stopping at 20 mph; and Class 3, pedal-assist only, stopping at 28 mph.

Devices that do not meet these specifications are in violation and can result in enforcement action, which the Police Department aims to strictly implement.

This means that moving forward, riders found in violation will not be given warnings but will face consequences for unsafe operation.

