Weekend Guide: 9 things to do in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Welcome to the weekend! Here are 9 things to do in Central Florida.

1. SeaWorld® Orlando’s Seven Seas Food Festival

This event is a culinary experience like no other. It continues through May 4th with exciting dining options, entertaining music and a whole lot of fun! Whether you’re a foodie or bringing the whole family, you’ll savor delectable bites paired perfectly with refreshing wines, vibrant cocktails and craft brews.

SeaWorld Seven Seas Food Festival (SeaWorld Orlando)

2. EPCOT Flower and Garden Festival

Spring is here in Central Florida and the most beautiful flowers can be found at one of the most magical places in the world. Bring everyone out to celebrate Spring and Behold the gorgeous gardens, unique exhibits and living sculptures of Disney characters. This festival is included with your valid EPCOT admission.

EPCOT’s International Flower and Garden Festival blooms this week Beginning March 1, guests can enjoy a springtime event filled with enchanting topiaries, brilliant gardens, fresh flavors and lively entertainment at the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival. For the first time, innovative topiaries of Mirabel, Antonio, Isabela and Luisa from the Disney animated film “Encanto” will greet guests at the main entrance of EPCOT. A new Princess Tiana topiary will also grace The American Adventure in World Showcase. (David Roark, photographer) (David Roark/David Roark, Photographer)

3. Central Park Art Festival in Winter Haven

Ridge Art’s 48th annual festival has become one of the South’s premier fine arts festivals with some of the country’s most accomplished artists as well as rising stars. The event will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 4 p.m.

Each Spring, artists from across the country gather to participate in this successful Central Florida Show. The event is free of cost and will be held at Central Park in Winter Haven.

4. Melrose Center Open Mic Night

The second Saturday of each month at the Melrose Center is for this fun-filled rollercoaster of laughs featuring improv actors from the Orlando Improv Community. This fun evening night will have a live comedy show and performers will make up scenes and stories right in front of your very eyes.

(RetoricMedia - stock.adobe.com)

5. Mardi Gras Universal

Take a break and embrace your playful side at Mardi Gras. It’s about time you had some fun!

Get ready to play catch with some parade beads. Travel the world with your tastebuds with dishes from China, Canada, Colombia, New Orleans and more.

Universal Orlando Resort's Mardi Gras 2025 Universal Orlando Resort's Mardi Gras event celebrates 30 years of Carnaval culture in February and March. (KILBY_PHOTO_LLC/Universal Studios Florida)

6. Orlando Cars and Coffee

Dezerland Park Orlando is also home to an impressive car museum showcasing a world-class collection of classic, exotic and movie cars.

It’s the perfect place for automotive enthusiasts. Orlando Cars and Coffee hosts its car show here every second Sunday of the month, creating a vibrant gathering spot for car lovers and families alike.

Dezerland Park to host second annual I-Drive Throwdown Dezerland Park to host second annual I-Drive Throwdown (WFTV)

7. Largo Seafood & Music Festival

This three-day event at Largo Central Park promises a weekend filled with delicious seafood, live music, and a vibrant community spirit.

Indulge in a diverse menu of seafood, meat and vegetarian dishes. Every meal is cooked fresh onsite by local restaurants and food vendors. Complement your meal with a variety of side dishes, desserts and refreshing beverages, including both alcoholic and non-alcoholic options.

8. Dino Safari Festival

Each year, LuminoCity hosts a festival that features new, unique art pieces to create an immersive and magical experience. Located at the Florida Mall this year, the Dino Safari uses light and imagination to turn creative ideas inspired by the world into stunning displays of light and color. Tickets can be bought here.

Life-sized dinosaurs Organizers are putting the finishing touches on a weekend event made especially for dinosaur lovers. (WPXI/WPXI)

9. It’s Just Yoga Health & Wellness Festival

It's Just Yoga Festival Central Florida yoga instructors will be at the festival teaching donation-based classes. (New Hope for Kids /New Hope for Kids)

This is a non-ticketed and donation-based event that will be gathering Central Florida yoga lovers to Lake Eola on Sunday. The annual It’s Just Yoga Festival will be starting at 10 a.m. at the corner of Robinson & Eola Drive. Even if you choose not to participate in a class, please enjoy the It’s Just Yoga Health & Fitness Marketplace and the other activities offered during the event.

