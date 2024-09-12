Tropical system in Atlantic could become next named storm Thursday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are monitoring several disturbances in the Atlantic.
Tropical Depression Seven is projected to become strengthen into a tropical storm on Thursday.
TD7 will be named Gordon when it becomes better organized.
Francine weakened Thursday morning into a tropical depression as it moves over southern Mississippi.
Another low-pressure area off the coast of Florida could become a named system over the weekend.
That system is forecast to move north to the Carolinas and filter in slightly drier air for Central Florida.
Thankfully, none of the tropical systems are currently threatening Florida.
