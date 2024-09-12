Summer storm pattern continues Thursday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will see more rain and storms on Thursday.

Our area will have a 50% chance of scattered showers and storms Thursday afternoon.

Our area will also be warm and humid Thursday with highs in the upper 80s.

Our rain chances will stay around 50% to 60% through Saturday.

Rain chances will go down to around 30% on Sunday.

A storm system is also forecast to develop offshore over the weekend.

Data shows the system should move north to the Carolinas and filter in slightly drier air for Central Florida.

