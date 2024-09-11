New tropical system off Florida’s east coast could develop into next named storm over weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center is tracking several tropical waves in the Atlantic.
One of the newly tracked systems could develop into our next named storm off Florida’s east coast.
Forecast models show the low-pressure system could spin up into a named storm by Sunday or early next week.
Early indications are that this would then lift toward the Carolinas and not to Florida.
There are also three other tropical waves being tracked in the Central Atlantic.
Channel 9 meteorologists are also monitoring Hurricane Francine in the western Gulf of Mexico.
Francine is forecast to make landfall in Louisiana on Wednesday night.
The storm will bring heavy rains, storm surges, and a huge flooding threat to parts of Louisiana and Mississippi.
