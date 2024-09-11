Storm chances increase, more flooding possible Wednesday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will see a high chance of rain and storms on Wednesday.

Our area will have a 70% chance of seeing showers and storms in the afternoon.

A stalled front across Central Florida is keeping our rain and storm chances high.

Flooding will be possible Wednesday afternoon, with some spots getting over 3 inches of rain.

Our area will also be warm and humid Wednesday, with highs in the upper 80s.

The summer storm pattern will continue into the weekend.

Rain and storm chances will start to ease up Sunday and early next week.

