Never forget: A guide to 9/11 remembrance events in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Over two decades have passed since the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

Wednesday marks 23 years since the attacks in New York City.

Central Florida continues to remember and honor the day, as well as those who died in New York, Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania.

Several events will be held throughout the area on Wednesday, Sept. 11, to recognize the moment in history and commemorate the lives lost.

See them below:

Brevard County

Melbourne

9/11 Community Event

The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 32 will hold a 9/11 Remembrance Service with the City of Melbourne.

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 11

Time: 5 p.m.

Location: Eau Gallie Civic Center at 1551 Highland Avenue, Melbourne, FL 32935





Flager County

9/11 Memorial Tribute Climb

Climbers will carry chips representing the 343 firefighters who died on 9/11 up all 110 flights of stairs at this commemorative event.

There will also be a fly-in tribute, student reflections, the National Anthem and the Palm Coast Fire Department Honor Guard’s Pipe & Drums and the Flagler Palm Coast High School Jr. ROTC Color Guard will lead the ceremonial proceedings.

This is a free event and open to the public.

Date and time: Wednesday, Sept. 11, from 7:45 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Location: Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa at 200 Ocean Crest, Palm Coast, FL 32137

Seminole County

Winter Springs

9/11 Memorial Ceremony

City leaders and the community will hold a remembrance ceremony to honor the victims and survivors of the 9/11 attacks.

Date: Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Time: 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

Location: Winter Springs Police Department at 300 N. Moss Road, Winter Springs, FL 32708

Orange County

Orlando

9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

The Orlando Police Department, Chief Eric Smith, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and other city leaders will reflect on the tragedy that claimed 2,977 innocent lives. They read the names of the law enforcement officers who lost their lives on 9/11.

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: OPD’s Community Room located inside police headquarters (1250 West South Street, Orlando, FL, 32805)

Orlando Fire Department 9/11 Remembrance and Candlelight Ceremony

Mayor Dyer will join Orlando Fire Chief Charlie Salazar, Orlando firefighters and the community to pay tribute to the lives lost during the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

Fire personnel will light 404 candles to honor all the first responders who died that day.

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Orlando Fire Department Station One, 78 West Central Boulevard





Osceola County

Clermont

9/11 Memorial Ceremony

Clermont will remember those killed on 9/11 with a ceremony.

Clermont Police Chief Charles Broadway, a former New York City Police detective who assisted with search and recovery efforts at Ground Zero will lead the program with Clermont Fire Chief David Ezell.

Clermont’s Public Safety Honor Guard, the U.S. Naval Sea Cadets, and the City of Mount Dora Pipes and Drums Team will present colors.

The ceremonial fire bell will also be rung, a 21-gun salute, and " Taps” will be played.

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: Clermont Arts & Recreation Center, 3700 South Highway 27





Volusia County

DeLand

9/11 Memorial Charity Softball Game

The DeLand community can attend the 9/11 Memorial Charity Softball game between the DeLand Police Department and DeLand Fire Department.

Admission is free, but donations are accepted to benefit the DeLand Police Athletic League.

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024

Time: Doors open at 6 p.m. and start at 7 p.m.

Location: Conrad Park at 555 S. Woodland Boulevard

DeLand Fire Department 9/11 memorial breakfast

The 9/11 memorial breakfast will pay tribute to the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001.

The DeLand Fire Department Honor Guard will mark the timestamp of each event. Station 81 will be lined with 412 flags, each with the name of a fallen first responder.

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024

Time: 8:30 a.m.

Location: Fire Station 81, 343 W. Howry Avenue, DeLand

Daytona Beach

9/11 Stair Climb

The Embry-Riddle Aeronautical Army Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) will host its first 9/11 stair climb to honor the lives forever changed by Sept. 11, 2001.

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024

Time: 5 p.m.

Location: Daytona International Speedway

