Consulate of Mexico in Orlando to host Mexico Independence Day Festival

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Consulate of Mexico in Orlando to host a Mexico Independence Day festival which celebrates Mexican culture, music, and tradition in honor of Mexico’s Independence Sunday Sept. 15

The event will feature a wide variety of family-friendly activities, including folkloric ballet, mariachi performances, children’s games, mechanical bull rides and a petting zoo.

There will also be plenty of traditional Mexican food for those in attendance.

The festival is from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Consulate of Mexico.

Here is a map of the location:

