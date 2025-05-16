Jacksonville International Airport will reopen at 5 p.m. after fire at Hourly Garage

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan said the Airport will reopen at 5 p.m. after being closed for hours due to a garage fire.

A fire broke out at the Hourly Garage on Friday afternoon.

Smoke was first spotted pouring from a parking area at Jacksonville International Airport on the Action News Jax Skycam.

Fire coming from parking area at Jacksonville International Airport Fire coming from parking area at Jacksonville International Airport as seen on the Action News Jax Skycam.

What’s next?

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department Chief Keith Powers, and JAX airport officials will hold a briefing at 4 p.m.

Action News Jax will carry that LIVE on CBS47, FOX30, and on the Action News Jax NOW streaming app. CLICK THE LINK BELOW to watch

Some flights have taken off

FlightAware data shows three flights took off from JAX airport during the 2 p.m. hour.

A JAX airport spokesperson said “We have some flights that were already at the gates that are departing, but that is all at this time. None arriving.”

Some parking facilities accessible

JAX airport shared an update at 2:28 p.m., saying that other parking facilities are accessible and people can be taken there by airport shuttles:

“The Hourly Garage is still closed, but other parking facilities (Daily Garage, Daily Surface Lot and Economy Lots) are accessible. Airport shuttle buses will take them to their vehicles. The pick-up location is the pre-arranged/premier parking lot on the lower level of Baggage Claim.”

No one can leave or enter the airport

JAX airport initially shared the information of the closure on X at 12:45 p.m.:

“Due to a fire in the Hourly Garage, the airport is currently closed. JFRD is on-site working the issue. JSO has blocked inbound and outbound road access to the airport. Additional details will be forthcoming soon.”

PHOTOS: Parking garage fire shuts down Jacksonville International Airport

0 of 4 Parking garage fire at Jacksonville International Airport Parking garage fire at Jacksonville International Airport, 5/16/25. (Viewer photo) Parking garage fire at Jacksonville International Airport Parking garage fire at Jacksonville International Airport, 5/16/25. (Viewer photo) Parking garage fire at Jacksonville International Airport Parking garage fire at Jacksonville International Airport, 5/16/25. (Viewer photo) Parking garage fire at Jacksonville International Airport Parking garage fire at Jacksonville International Airport, 5/16/25. (Viewer photo)

A viewer shared with Action News Jax a photo of a message that was being posted on video boards inside the airport that reads:

“The airport is currently closed. Please stay inside the terminal until further instructions.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Response from city officials

Jacksonville City Council President Randy White said no serious injuries have been reported as a result of the fire. He issued this statement:

“I am aware of the fire that JFRD responded to at the Jacksonville International Airport. First, I want to express my gratitude to JFRD, airport personnel, and all first responders who acted swiftly to ensure the safety of travelers and staff.

“At this time, I have been informed there are no serious injuries reported, and operations are being assessed to ensure safe resumption of services. The safety and well-being of our residents and visitors remain our top priority.

“My office is in communication with airport authorities and emergency management, and we will continue to offer support as needed. I encourage the public to follow official airport and City updates for the most accurate and timely information.

“We are thankful for the professionalism and dedication of those who serve on the front lines during emergencies like this.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Fire at Hourly Garage at Jacksonville International Airport, airport currently closed Fire at Hourly Garage at Jacksonville International Airport, airport currently closed

Jacksonville City Councilman Reggie Gaffney Jr., who represents District 8 where the airport is located, shared the following statement:

“I am closely monitoring the situation at Jacksonville International Airport, where a fire has broken out in the Hourly Garage. We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available. The safety of our residents, travelers, and first responders is our top priority. I commend the swift action of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office in responding to this incident.

“As of now, the airport remains closed to ensure public safety. It will reopen once our first responders and relevant authorities have deemed it safe to do so. I urge everyone to stay informed through official channels and to follow any guidance provided by emergency personnel.

“My office is in close communication with city agencies and airport officials to monitor the situation. We will provide updates as more information becomes available. In the meantime, I ask for your patience and cooperation as we work together to ensure the safety and well-being of all involved.”

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.