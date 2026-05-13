Orlando, Fla — Join 9 Family Connection and our partners McCoy Federal Credit Union,Stanley Steemer and The UPS Store for HomeAid Orlando’s annual diaper drive. Last year, more than 1 million diapers were collected to help local families through several partner agencies. Stop by participating McCoy Federal Credit Union locations to drop off a box of diapers May 18th thru June 5th. Or you can donate online until June 19th by visiting this link HomeAid Orlando or scanning the QR Code. Every dollar helps us bulk purchase essential diapers and wipes.

HomeAid believes no parent should have to choose between paying bills or paying for diapers. We want to help them exceed their 1 million diaper goal this year, but we need your help!

You can also create your own team: HomeAid® Orlando | Building A Future Without Homelessness

Here is a list of participating McCoy Federal Credit Union locations:

Branch Hours:

Monday – Thursday: 9 am – 5 pm

Friday: 9 am – 6 pm

Saturday – Sunday: Closed

Apopka Branch: 931 N. Park Ave, Apopka, FL 32712

CFP Branch: 2075 Central Florida Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32837

Clermont Branch: 1051 FL – 50, Clermont, FL 34711

Curry Ford Branch: 5757 Curry Ford Rd, Orlando, FL 32822

Hamlin Branch: 15402 Waterbird Rd, Winter Garden, FL 34787

L.B. McLeod Branch: 5620 L.B. McLeod Rd, Orlando, FL 32811

Lake Mary Branch: 3540 N US Hwy 17-92, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Lake Nona Branch: 9101 N. Narcoossee Rd, Orlando, FL 32827

Maitland Branch: 9405 S. US Hwy 17-92, Maitland, FL 32751

McCoy Road Branch: 1900 McCoy Road, Orlando, FL 32809

Michigan Branch: 35 W. Michigan St, Orlando, FL 32806

Ocoee Branch: 1575 E. Silver Star Rd, Ocoee, FL 34761

Osceola Branch: 2994 Dyer Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34741

VA Branch and Chickasaw Branch are not participating.