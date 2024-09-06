Ethos Vegan Kitchen closes after 17 years in business

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Ethos Vegan Kitchen has closed after 17 years in business.

The plant-centric restaurant was located at West Fairbanks and South New York avenues, near Rollins College.

“We have closed. Thank you Orlando for 17 years in business! Your friends at Ethos Vegan Kitchen,” a simple announcement on the restaurant’s website said.

Read: Mayra Uribe donated hundreds of free county skybox tickets to husband’s charity, records show

The restaurant was previously located in what is now The Hammered Lamb on North Orange Avenue and Alden Road in Ivanhoe Village.

It later relocated to Winter Park.

Read: Homeowner who caused flooding by plugging drainpipe could face criminal charges

See a map of the shuttered restaurant below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group