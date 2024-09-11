Francine reaches hurricane strength, making her way toward Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — — Francine has strengthened into a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico and is advancing toward Louisiana.

The National Hurricane Center said Tuesday night that Francine powered up its maximum sustained winds to 75 mph and gained hurricane status about 350 miles southwest of Morgan City, Louisiana.

A hurricane warning is in effect along the Louisiana coast from the border with Texas eastward to Grand Isle, about 50 miles south of New Orleans.

Read: Social media videos appear to show Edgewater’s mayor, 19, drinking at bar, acting inappropriately

Storm surge warnings also are in effect in Texas and Louisiana.

Francine is the sixth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.

Read: ‘How do you like me now?’: Man accused of shooting another man at Polk County home

Evacuation orders have been issued in some coastal Louisiana communities and residents have begun filling sandbags in preparation for heavy rains and widespread flooding.

Read: Flooding fallout: Channel 9 takes questions from Orlando residents straight to City Hall

#Francine has strengthened to a #hurricane as of 7pm CDT.



See the latest advisory at https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ pic.twitter.com/ipJ6Rd7dnd — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 10, 2024

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group