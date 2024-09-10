‘How do you like me now?’: Man accused of shooting another man at Polk County home

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said around 10 a.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a fatal shooting on Fleming Street in West Lakeland.

A caller said they heard multiple gunshots and saw a man lying in the front yard of a house, Sheriff Grady Judd said in a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies said upon arrival, they found Alfredo Estello, 32, dead in the yard.

Investigators said they collected information from several witnesses in the community.

Witnesses said they saw the suspect, Clinton Robinson Jr., 38, walk to a fence, they heard multiple shots and then he walked away.

Deputies said witnesses could see smoke from a gun and the victim lying on the ground.

Witnesses said they heard the suspect say, “How do you like me now?”

PCSO said the suspect and the victim have argued in the past.

Robinson is in custody at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office operation center, deputies said.

