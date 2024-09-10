Orange County Corrections officer recognized for stopping attempted kidnapping

ORLANDO, Fla. — Through applause and handshakes, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings presented Orange County Corrections Officer Timothy Williams with a Distinguished Service Award.

“All I was doing is what any parent would do,” Williams said.

In August of last year, Officer Williams was working in his other important role, as a parent. He was spending the morning dropping his kids off at their bus stop in Polk County.

That’s when he noticed Nelson Perez pacing the area back and forth.

Watch: ‘It was survival mode’: Survivor of attempted kidnapping at Orlando Walmart shares her story

Reports show Perez then tried to grab an 11-year-old girl, but she fought back, and Perez took off running.

“I chased him to the next block,” Williams said. “Held him down to the ground until the officer came.”

This quick action prevented a young girl from becoming the next victim of a crime.

Watch: Deputies: Woman says she was sexually battered in Okahumpka where another woman was kidnapped

Orange County Corrections Chief Louis Quiñones said Officer Williams’ bravery is now shining a light on their team of hidden heroes.

“The work that we do are behind the walls and behind the barbed wire,” Chief Quiñones said. “But his actions show not only what we do inside we will do outside; he is a hero.”

A hero, a husband, and a father who his family is all looking up to.

Watch: Feds take over investigation into deadly Seminole County kidnapping, carjacking

“One of my kids wants to be a corrections officer,” Williams said. “I know that seeing his dad get this award, he’s going to follow in my footsteps.”

Investigators said Perez did admit to trying to kidnap the girl and touching her inappropriately. He is charged with attempted kidnapping, lewd molestation and resisting arrest without violence.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group