Deputies: Woman says she was sexually battered in Okahumpka woods where another woman was kidnapped

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County Sheriff’s are still on the lookout for two possible kidnapping suspects after another victim spoke to deputies describing a suspect that matches a previous kidnapping.

Channel 9 first reported about a kidnapping that occurred on Aug. 20 around 9 p.m. in the Okahumpka area.

Lake County deputies said the 39-year-old victim was on her back porch when she was hit from behind and dragged into the woods.

Deputies said the victim was able to get away after fighting off the suspects with a pocket knife.

LCSO were conducting follow-up investigative efforts relating to the recent kidnapping, where they discovered another victim with a similar account of events.

The victim told LCSO that on Aug. 8, while walking in the Okahumpka area, she was struck from behind and described a heavier-set male used a weapon to maintain compliance and sexually battered her in the woods.

She stated that the suspect left in a dark-colored passenger vehicle and was not sure if he was the driver or passenger, leaving the possibility that there was a second suspect present.

Based on the evidence, LCSO believes that the incident is related to the Aug. 20 incident.

